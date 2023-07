Industry group backs Marcos staying as Agri chief

Watch more on iWantTFC

It will be beneficial for farmers if President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. keeps his post as the Department of Agriculture Secretary, Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura (SINAG) President Rosendo So said on Monday.

Keeping his post as the DA chief will make Marcos closer to the farmers, So told ANC.

"Mas effective kung ang Pangulo ang magiging secretary of agriculture they can reach him and tell him ano ang problema and he will understand.. We see less corruption if he will be the head of agriculture," he said.

Although last year's increased rice import did not significantly lower the prices of rice, So said the President's focus on agriculture is seen to result in a "better atmosphere."

Marcos earlier also signed a measure condoning some P57 billion in farmers' loans.

"We see our President's direction towards local production, yun ang nakikita natin na mas maganda. It will be a better atmosphere and a lower price this coming October to December the rice will go down despite the global market going up but our local market will be lower," he said.