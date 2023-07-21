Home > Business PSEi closes higher at 6,647 to post second weekly gain ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 22 2023 03:38 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippine Stock Exchange ends the week higher and posts its second weekly gain. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 21, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight PSEi business economy stock exchange /entertainment/07/22/23/k-community-fans-gather-in-antipolo-city-for-hallyu-fest/sports/07/22/23/boxing-pacquiao-to-face-muay-thai-legend-buakaw/video/news/07/22/23/fda-bivalent-jabs-can-be-boosters-for-aged-12-up/video/news/07/22/23/over-80000-sim-cards-seized-in-pogo-hub-in-las-pinas/video/news/07/22/23/brawner-assumes-post-as-afp-chief