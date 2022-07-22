Watch more News on iWantTFC

The camp of Tiger Resorts Leisure and Entertainment Inc (TRLEI) said Friday it has a pending Motion for Reconsideration and Motion for Clarification in relation to the Status Quo Ante order issued by the Supreme Court.

Kazuo Okada was removed as chairman in 2017 but a Supreme Court Status Quo Ante ordered the management to revert to the conditions before he was removed.

But TRLEI counsel Atty. Estrella Elamparo said the hotel was turned over to people “who do not have any interest to the corporation."

Meanwhile, the camp of Japanese billionaire Okada said the hotel - casino is “business as usual” and that employees are being paid.