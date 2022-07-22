Home > Business Kazuo Okada's rival camp says motions pending vs Supreme Court order ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 22 2022 10:52 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC The camp of Tiger Resorts Leisure and Entertainment Inc (TRLEI) said Friday it has a pending Motion for Reconsideration and Motion for Clarification in relation to the Status Quo Ante order issued by the Supreme Court. Kazuo Okada was removed as chairman in 2017 but a Supreme Court Status Quo Ante ordered the management to revert to the conditions before he was removed. But TRLEI counsel Atty. Estrella Elamparo said the hotel was turned over to people “who do not have any interest to the corporation." Meanwhile, the camp of Japanese billionaire Okada said the hotel - casino is “business as usual” and that employees are being paid. Okada Manila sees high occupancy rate, 'good numbers' amid management row Kazuo Okada group insists on legitimacy amid warning from rival Okada board Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC Top, ANC Exclusives, Okada Manila Read More: The camp of Tiger Resorts Leisure and Entertainment Inc (TRLEI) said Friday it has a pending Motion for Reconsideration and Motion for Clarification in relation to the Status Quo Ante order issued by the Supreme Court. Kazuo Okada was removed as chairman in 2017 but a Supreme Court Status Quo Ante ordered the management to revert to the conditions before he was removed. But TRLEI counsel Atty. Estrella Elamparo said the hotel was turned over to people “who do not have any interest to the corporation." Meanwhile the camp of Japanese billionaire Okada said the hotel - casino is “business as usual” and that employees are being paid. LINK: https://news.abs-cbn.com/video/business/07/13/22/okada-manila-business-as-usual-amid-management-row LINK:https://news.abs-cbn.com/business/06/14/22/kazuo-okada-group-insists-its-legit-after-rival-warning /business/07/22/22/japan-core-consumer-prices-up-22-pct-in-june/business/07/22/22/transport-chief-bautista-positive-for-covid-19/video/news/07/22/22/kampanya-para-sa-covid-vaccine-tuloy-pa-rin-sa-barmm/business/07/22/22/snap-to-slow-hiring-after-dismal-earnings-pummel-stock-price/video/news/07/22/22/tsuper-nagsauli-ng-p16-milyong-naiwan-sa-sasakyan