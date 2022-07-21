Home  >  Business

PSEi ends in red amid decline in blue chip stocks

Posted at Jul 22 2022 01:06 AM

The Philippine Stock Exchange index ends in the red Thursday as declines in blue chip stocks overshadow a strong start to the local earnings season. Michelle Ong reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, July 21, 2022
