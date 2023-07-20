Home  >  Business

Philippine shares outperform Asian peers, close higher at 6,613

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 20 2023 11:03 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine Stock Exchange outperformed regional peers to return to the 6,600 level on Thursday. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 20, 2023


 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PSEI   Philippine Stock Exchange Index   PH shares   PH economy   stock market  