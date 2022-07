Shang Properties poised to hit pre-pandemic levels

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Shang Properties is optimistic of reverting to pre-pandemic levels as demand for luxury properties remain stable while office demand, hotel occupancies and mall rentals pick up, Shang Properties Inc Executive Vice President Jose Juan Jugo told ANC.

"I don’t see the industry back to pre-pandemic levels yet but indicators show that we’re headed towards that direction and hopefully within the next year or two, we’ll be seeing significant growth," Jugo said.

Despite the pandemic, Jugo said the company continued to invest in land and would proceed with scheduled launches.

Shang Properties operates residential condominiums, malls and offices, among others.