Philippine economy can grow by 8 percent in 2022: economist
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 20 2022 11:25 AM | Updated as of Jul 20 2022 12:03 PM
ANC, ANC Top, ANC Exclusives, economy
- /sports/07/20/22/chot-apologetic-but-insists-experience-to-benefit-gilas
- /video/news/07/20/22/mga-covid-patient-sa-tala-hospital-bakunado-pero-may-comorbidity
- /entertainment/07/20/22/maris-racal-excited-to-be-part-of-star-magics-us-tour
- /entertainment/07/20/22/dimples-romana-attends-daughters-first-flying-session
- /entertainment/07/20/22/john-lloyd-cruz-is-portrait-photographer-of-cinemalaya