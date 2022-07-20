Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Philippine economy could expand by 8 percent this year despite elevated inflation and higher interest rates, Standard Chartered Bank economist Jonathan Koh said Wednesday.

This year's growth will be fueled by consumer spending and investments as employment recovers, Koh told ANC.

"A lot of it is really going to be driven by consumer spending as well as investments... I think the Philippines is much more domestically driven, private consumption is still going to be a key driver for the Philippines," Koh said.

"And we think with the upcoming resumption of face-to-face classes, the labor market recovery will continue," he added.

In the first quarter, gross domestic product (GDP) grew 8.3 percent, with some economists expecting an even better second quarter due to the national elections.

The country is also "slightly more insulated" from global headwinds due to its domestically-driven economy, Koh said.

Inflation accelerated to 6.1 percent in June. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas implemented an off-cycle 75-basis points rate hike to tame inflation, which brought the key policy rate to 3.25 percent.

Koh said he expects the BSP to raise the interest rate to 4 percent in staggered 50 bps and 25 bps hikes in the second half of the year.

Meanwhile, the peso is expected to settle at P55 to P56 for the year, he said.