MANILA — A rice price watchdog has launched a signature campaign to repeal the law that liberalizes rice trading in the country.

Bantay Bigas aims to garner 80,000 signatures before they submit their petition to Congress and the agriculture department.

"Based sa aming pag-aaral, based sa interviews with farmers, talagang nagresulta ito ng pagkabaon at pagkalugi ng malawak na bilang ng magsasaka," the group's spokesperson Cathy Estavillo told ANC Wednesday.

(Based on our study, based on interviews with farmers, this has really resulted in huge losses for large numbers of farmers.)

"Hindi rin naman nakatulong ang pagbaha ng imported na bigas dito sa bansa para mapababa 'yung presyo ng bigas," she added.

(Imported rice has not led to lower rice prices.)

Bantay Bigas argued that the Republic Act 11203 or the Rice Tariffication Law had limited the National Food Authority's mandate on buffer stocking and removed the government's control on the pricing of rice.

The group is also lobbying for a price cap on basic commodities, saying consumers can't keep up with soaring inflation.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte signed the RTL in February 2019, which replaced import quota or quantitative restrictions with tariffs.

Under the RTL, NFA's role has been limited to ensuring emergency rice stocks exclusively procured from local palay growers.

At some markets in Metro Manila, the retail price of regular-milled rice was up to 40 per kilo, P42 for well-milled rice while up to P50 for premium rice.