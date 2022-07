Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Public Works and Highways Secretary Manuel Bonoan said President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. has instructed his agency to come up with a "masterplan" together with the Department of Agriculture and National Irrigation Administration to help boost the country's efforts towards food security.

In a Teleradyo interview, Bonoan said the plan involves creating more farm-to-market roads and improving existing ones so producers can bring their products to customers more easily.

"The other thing po nakita namin doon sa masterplan na pinag-uusapan namin with Department of Agriculture atsaka yung sa National Irrigation Administration...is just a matter of improving actually po yung mga access nila sa mga service areas po nila para maganda po yung pagtravel ng mga products out of the farmlands papunta po sa kwan, sa main trunklines kaagad po," he said.

The official also said they are in close coordination with local government units to iron out right-of-way issues in some infrastructure projects.

Bonoan also said Marcos Jr. has instructed him to speed up the repair of damaged schools before the start of the academic year.

"Ang kwan po ni Presidente sakin nung kahapon is look at other innovative structures na pupuwedeng gamitin, kung puwede yung modular type of school buildings na pwede naming i-adapt para mas mabilis po yung pagpapatayo na po yung mga school buildings, especially po doon sa mga calamity-prone areas in the eastern seaboard," he said.

--TeleRadyo, 20 July 2022