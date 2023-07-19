Home  >  Business

NEDA board green lights P170.6-B solicited proposal for NAIA privatization

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 19 2023 11:00 PM

Several Philippine infrastructure projects are approved by the National Economic and Development Authority.

These include the rehabilitation of the country’s main airport which opted to bid out after snubbing an unsolicited proposal from a mega consortium. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 19, 2023
 
