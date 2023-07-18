Home  >  Business

Philippine shares deepen losses to close at 6,528

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 18 2023 10:39 PM

Philippine shares extended their losses amid fears China’s economic slowdown could spillover to the rest of the world. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 18, 2023
