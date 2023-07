Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - GCash remains tight-lipped about exactly when it plans to roll out its stock trading feature, but the head of the company's Market Education said it may happen “hopefully within the year.”

The feature, which was described as a “gamechanger” by no less than Philippine Stock Exchange President and CEO Ramon Monzon, was first announced in September last year.

GCash has said that GStocks PH will allow verified users to invest in local stocks through the app.

Last February, the company announced a sandbox run of GCash PH to allow select users to test the feature.

Meanwhile, GCash has launched a stock trading game on the app to let users learn more about stock investments before actually investing money.

In an interview with ANC on Tuesday, Mark Ilao, GCash head of Market Education, said the company aims to set its stock trading service apart from existing services by making it simpler and “unintimidating.”

“Beyond the trading platform, the game we are trying to introduce here, we really want to provide access to Filipinos when it comes to investing in the stock market and that's something that, hopefully, within the year our GCash customers will be able to use,” said Mark Ilao, GCash head of Market Education.