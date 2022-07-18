Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – A lawmaker on Monday said she has filed a bill for a tax reform package aimed at helping Filipinos in the middle- and lower-income groups.

ACT Teachers Party-list Representative France Castro told TeleRadyo that her tax reform package is called Tax Reform Act for the Masses and the Middle Class, or TRAMM.

“So yung first P400,000 per year na kinikita ng isang kababayan natin, ay exempted na yun sa tax. Sa ngayon kasi ay P250,000…at ang maximum tax rate sa aming proposal ay 20 percent lang, hindi katulad ngayon na 35 percent,” she said.

(So the first P400,000 earned by Filipinos per year will be tax-exempt. For now it's at P250,000. And under our proposal, the tax rate is 20 percent. At present it's at 35 percent.)

Castro noted that the measure is expected to help those earning P33,000 or lower monthly.

“Tapos ibabalik natin dito sa panukalang batas na ito yung exemptions sa mga dependents pababa ng 18 years ‘no, tapos magdadagdag tayo ng mga senior.”

“Kapag meron kang alaga na mga senior citizen, at most 2, tsaka (persons with disability), ay kasama na natin dito,” she explained.

(We will also bring back exemptions for those with dependents below 18, and we'lll ade xemptions for those taking care of senior citizens. If you're taking care of at least 2 senior citizens of PWDs, you have exemptions.)

She also said that bonuses less than P150,000 per year will be tax-exempt under the bill. At present, only bonuses less than P90,000 are exempted from taxes.

The lawmaker also noted that the bill requires the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) to set up a progressive, 10-bracket personal income tax schedule.

Castro had earlier said that the bill will help Filipinos make ends meet amid the inflation rate in the country.

"With increasing prices of basic goods and services, the passage of this bill is urgently needed. We urge our fellow lawmakers to give high priority to this bill and swiftly enact it into law," she said in a statement on her Facebook page.

--TeleRadyo, 18 July 2022