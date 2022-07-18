Home  >  Business

PH shares snap 4-day losing streak, rise to 6,268

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 18 2022 11:44 PM

Philippine shares started the new trading week on a high note.

The main index ended its 4-day losing streak amid a rally in some blue-chip stocks. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 18, 2022
