China open to 'technical discussions' on infra projects

China is "open" for technical discussions with the Philippine government after a Transport official revealed several infrastructure projects remain unfunded, a spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines said.

President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr had also ordered officials to renegotiate deals with the Chinese government, DOTr Usec. Cesar Chavez earlier said.

Several China-funded infrastructure projects under the Build, Build Build program have been stalled including the Laguna to Bicol, Clark to Subic, and the Mindanao Railway.

"China is open for technical discussions over our G-to-G projects, and is ready to carry our cooperation forward, in close communication with the Philippine new administration," the statement from the Chinese Embassy in Manila said.

"China will tap its own advantage and support the Philippines to improve its infrastructure. Our two sides have been negotiating technical issues and made positive progress to move the projects forward," it added.

Meanwhile, some big ticket infrastructure projects funded by Japan and the Asian Development Bank have broken ground and currently under construction including the Metro Manila Subway project, the South Commuter Railway an the Malolos-Clark railway.