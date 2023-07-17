Home  >  Business

Philippine shares close lower at 6,550

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 17 2023 11:46 PM

Philippine shares kicked off the trading week in the red as investors digest slower economic growth from China. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 17, 2023
