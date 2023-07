Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - The Energy Regulatory Commission is likely to appeal a recent court decision allowing power firms owned by San Miguel Corp to raise rates, the head of the Department of Energy said on Monday.

“The Office of the Solicitor General is currently studying the options for the national government and on behalf of the Energy Regulatory Commission it is going to take appropriate action, most probably this is going to appeal that particular decision to the Supreme Court,” said Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla.

While the government respects the court’s decision, Lotilla said it was also important to look at the stability of contracts between distribution utilities and power generation firms.

“We don’t want to undermine that because then everything is going to be unstable,” Lotilla said.

The ERC on Friday said it will consult with the Office of the Solicitor General on its next steps after the Court of Appeals (CA) set aside its decision blocking the rate hike sought by 2 power plants owned by San Miguel.

The CA ruled that the ERC acted “with grave abuse of discretion” by junking the 2022 petitions of Meralco and 2 SMC subsidiaries for a rate hike of P0.30/kwh due to higher fuel costs. The CA also granted the price hike with provisional authority to the SMC entities.

