70 percent ng bakuna ng pribadong sektor para sa maliliit na negosyo
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 15 2021 08:20 PM
PatrolPH, Tagalog news, Covid-19, bakuna, workers, Philippines Covid-19 vaccination, negosyo, ekonomiya, hanapbuhay, TV Patrol, Alvin Elchico, Covid-19 vaccine, vaccine, coronavirus
- /sports/07/15/21/olympics-germanys-kerber-pulls-out-of-tennis-event-at-tokyo-games
- /overseas/07/15/21/indias-covid-19-infection-rate-edges-up-with-second-wave-yet-to-abate
- /sports/07/15/21/bach-says-virus-rules-working-ahead-of-tokyo-games
- /news/07/15/21/central-luzon-link-expressway-cllex-inauguration-july152021
- /video/entertainment/07/15/21/mga-pelikula-ng-kapamilya-stars-sasabak-sa-intl-film-festivals