70 percent ng bakuna ng pribadong sektor para sa maliliit na negosyo
70 percent ng bakuna ng pribadong sektor para sa maliliit na negosyo

Posted at Jul 15 2021 08:20 PM

Naniniwala ang ilang negosyante na ang pagbabakuna ang susi para muling sumigla ang ekonomiya. Kaya naman ang mga manggagawa mula sa malilit na negosyo ang mas makikinabang sa bakunang in-order ng pribadong sektor. Nagpa-Patrol, Alvin Elchico. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 15 Hulyo 2021

