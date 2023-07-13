Home > Business PH shares join region-wide rally amid US inflation cooling ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 14 2023 04:13 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine shares join a region-wide rally as investors cheer the cooling of U.S. inflation. Michelle Ong with today's market action.—The World Tonight, ANC, July 13, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC Read More: Philippine shares region-wide rally U.S. inflation /spotlight/07/14/23/passport-power-why-traveling-is-easier-for-some-than-others/news/07/14/23/tropical-depression-dodong-makes-landfall-in-isabela/entertainment/07/14/23/spacey-denies-aggressive-behaviour-says-he-lost-everything/overseas/07/14/23/china-seeks-equal-visa-treatment-from-japan-after-covid/classified-odd/07/14/23/secret-service-ends-probe-into-cocaine-at-white-house-with-no-suspect