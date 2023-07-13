Home  >  Business

PH shares join region-wide rally amid US inflation cooling

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 14 2023 04:13 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine shares join a region-wide rally as investors cheer the cooling of U.S. inflation. Michelle Ong with today's market action.—The World Tonight, ANC, July 13, 2023
Read More:  Philippine shares   region-wide rally   U.S. inflation  