How much do Gen Zs know about personal finance?

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 14 2023 05:55 PM

Members of 'Gen Z' know about the importance of personal financial planning because they research this topic online, financial planner Karlo Biglang-awa said on Friday. 

He noted, however, that the youth still need more education and guidance because they can get confused by the barrage of information online.

--ANC, 14 July 2023 
