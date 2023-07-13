Home > Business 'Green lanes' launched to attract more foreign investors in PH ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 14 2023 03:54 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippines launches so-called green lanes for strategic investments. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr believes these can attract more foreign investors. Details from Pia Gutierrez.—The World Tonight, ANC, July 13, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC Read More: green lanes strategic investments foreign investors Ferdinand Marcos Jr /video/news/07/14/23/experts-urge-ph-govt-to-find-other-water-sources/video/news/07/14/23/suspects-in-las-pinas-raid-still-under-police-custody/video/news/07/14/23/lawmakers-seek-probe-into-pagcors-new-logo/video/news/07/14/23/ph-church-leaders-lawmakers-slam-drag-queens-blasphemy/news/07/14/23/malakas-na-buhos-ng-ulan-naranasan-sa-ilang-bahagi-ng-qc