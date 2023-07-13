Home  >  Business

'Green lanes' launched to attract more foreign investors in PH

Jul 14 2023

The Philippines launches so-called green lanes for strategic investments.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr believes these can attract more foreign investors. Details from Pia Gutierrez.—The World Tonight, ANC, July 13, 2023
