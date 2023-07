GoTyme eyes hitting 1 million customers by August

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- GoTyme digital bank said it is closing in on 1 million customers, which it targets to hit by next month.

Nate Clarke, the bank's president and CEO credits the bank's success to the Gokongwei brand.

"I think if you strip away all of the apps and the branches and everything else from banking in general, it's a trust game, and the Gokongwei Group and the Gokongwei name is accelerating customer adoption on our side," he said.

Another factor, Clarke said, is their human-centric business model.

"So we're actually doing a very human-led, what we call phygital model, to digital banking, and that allows us to deliver a preferred banking experience to everyone, which today, that preferred banking experience is very limited to really the top 5 percent of the country."

--ANC, 14 July 2023