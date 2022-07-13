Home  >  Business

PH shares sink to 6,255 ahead of US inflation print release

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 14 2022 02:27 AM

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index shed nearly a hundred points on Wednesday as investors braced for the release of the latest US inflation print. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 13, 2022
