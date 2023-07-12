Home  >  Business

PH shares return to 6400 level amid higher net foreign buying

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 13 2023 01:49 AM | Updated as of Jul 13 2023 01:52 AM

Philippine shares return to the 6400 level on Wednesday on the back of higher net foreign buying. Michelle Ong reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, July 12, 2023
