Offices need to feel more home-like, says Robinson Land

MANILA – Robinsons Land Corp (RLC) said a key to luring employees to return to onsite work is making offices feel more like homes.

RLC General Manager and Senior Vice President Jericho Go said have encouraged their employees to return to onsite work by putting elements of a home in their offices, such as a sala, a veranda, and even a bar area.

“I think what we have done here is we have created a home away from home,” he said.

Go also said they are also working to make their buildings more sustainable by putting bike racks and energy-efficient lighting and air conditioning fixtures.

--ANC, 13 July 2023