Supercharged KonsultaMD to provide 'seamless' healthcare service: CEO

The consolidation of KonsultaMD, HealthNow and AIDE into one super app will provide seamless healthcare services, its CEO Cholo Tagaysay told ANC.

Globe Telecom's venture builder Globe Capital Venture Holdings Inc (917Ventures) and Ayala Corp's AC Health earlier announced they would merge telehealth platform KonsultaMD with HealthNow which delivers medicines, and AIDE which offers home laboratory services.

“What this means is that we can serve customers much better,” Tagaysay said.

The retaining entity would be the KonsultaMD.

Tagaysay said the platform would soon come with buttons for medicine delivery and home service lab requests.

The upgraded KonsultaMD platform is expected to go live in 2023.

The COVID-19 pandemic has fueled the adoption of telehealth services in the country.