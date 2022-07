Watch more News on iWantTFC

Okada Manila is seeing high occupancy rate and increased activity from its hotel business amid the management row between two camps, Okada Manila spokesperson Atty. Norman Golez said Wednesday.

"We have good numbers, occupancy rate is really high. Food and beverage are also quite high," said Golez, who is representing the camp of Kazuo Okada.

Okada was removed as chairman in 2017 but a Supreme Court status quo ante order mandated the hotel casino to revert to the status quo prior to his removal.

Golez clarified that following the order, Okada's camp took over the management of the establishment and that it was not a violent takeover.

"There was no violent takeover on May 31 rather there was a violent defiance of the Supreme Court order," he said.

Meanwhile the legal counsel of the other camp led by Japanese Hajime Tokuda insisted there was a violent takeover and that charges have been filed due to the incident.

But Golez said the camp of Tokuda has "no choice but to comply" with the Supreme Court order.

He added Okada Manila is "business as usual" and that employees are being paid on time.