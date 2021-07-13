Home  >  Business

PH shares tumble as gloomy Fitch outlook spooks investors

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 13 2021 11:41 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine shares tumbled amid a bleaker economic outlook from Fitch Ratings. 

But another credit rating agency said Manila's economic prospects are looking good. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 13, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PSEI   Philippine Stock Exchange Index   Fitch Ratings   PH economy   PH shares   stock market  