Fitch Ratings revises PH outlook to negative but affirms 'BBB' rating

Posted at Jul 13 2021 11:37 PM | Updated as of Jul 13 2021 11:38 PM

Uncertainties arising from the Duterte administration's new tax reform law lead to a negative credit score for the Philippines. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 13, 2021
