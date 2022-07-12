Home  >  Business

PH shares join regional slide, fall to 6,349

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 12 2022 10:56 PM

Philippine shares were under pressure on Tuesday as investors reacted to the country's latest trade data.

Other markets in Asia also ended lower. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 12, 2022
