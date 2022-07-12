Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA - Chicken production is already catching up with the demands of the market, an official of the Bureau of Animal Industry said on Tuesday.

Dr. Reildrin Morales, BAI director, said this was discussed during a meeting with fast food chain officials and stakeholders from the broiling industry on Monday.

Some fast food chains earlier admitted that some of their stores were unable to serve fried chicken due to a shortage of meat that passed their standards.

"Kausap natin kahapon [ang fastfood chains] kasama ang stakeholders ng broiler industry at sinasabi nilang gumaganda na po ang production cycle," he said.

(We already talked to our stakeholders in the broiler industry and they said the production cycle is getting better.)

DA data shows that 349 million heads of poultry were slaughtered from January to June this year, only slightly higher from the 346 million slaughtered last year, Morales said.

The DA expects to see better results within the month or on August, as farms of some fast food companies have already entered "full capacity."

"Tingnan po natin sa July and August kasi ang sinasabi ng ibang kompanya nasa full capacity naman daw po ang farms and tingnan natin ang darating na cycle. hopefully makahabol ang suplay sa mataas na demand," Morales said.

(Let's see on July and August because some companies said their farms are already in full capacity. Let's look at the upcoming cycle. Hopefully the supply keeps up with the demand.)

Outlook on prices of poultry in the local market consumers will also be determined in the same timeframe, as gas prices continue to skyrocket due to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.