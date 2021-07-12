Home  >  Business

PH shares join regional rally amid bargain hunting

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 12 2021 10:44 PM

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index tracked upbeat regional markets as it rallies for the first time in five sessions.

An analyst also sees healthy consolidation happening in the local bourse. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 12, 2021
