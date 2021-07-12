Home  >  Business

Peso fluctuation 'not a concern at the moment': Bangko Sentral

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 12 2021 10:19 AM

The slight weakening of the Philippine peso is “not a concern at the moment" since it is in line with the foreign exchange movement in the region swayed by the recent US dollar strength, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno told ANC. 
 
