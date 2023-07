Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- An official of a tech company on Monday said that Twitter rival Threads gives its users a fresh way to interact with one another within the Meta platform.

Hacktiv Collab Inc. founder & chief executive officer Paul Soliman also said the supposed toxic environment on Twitter may have triggered the surge in signups for the new app.

"It's an avenue for, you know, an (Instagram) user to feel text-based social media now; meaning, if they're looking for a Twitter-like feature in IG, so Threads got it, right?" he said.

"Not even releasing Threads there are already sentiments that Twitter is toxic, etc. and they're looking for another avenue for them to be able to express themselves. Especially when Twitter got political. So I think there's a decrease of users," he added.

An illustration picture shows a mobile phone displaying the two icons of social media apps 'Threads' (L) and the 'Twitter' in Los Angeles, California, USA, 06 July 2023. Meta unveiled its new app 'Threads' on 05 July 2023. The new messaging app launched by Mark Zuckerberg works as a companion for Instagram and is a direct competitor to Elon Musk's Twitter. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

--ANC, 10 July 2023