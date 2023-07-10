Home  >  Business

PH shares start trading week flat; further decline projected

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 11 2023 01:43 AM

Philippine shares start the new trading week flat. One analyst expects the local bourse to decline further. Michelle Ong with today's market action.—The World Tonight, ANC, July 10, 2023
