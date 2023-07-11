Home > Business PH shares join regional gains amid prospect of more China stimulus measures ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 11 2023 11:25 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine shares join regional gains as the prospect of more stimulus measures from China boosted sentiment. Michelle Ong has today's market action.—The World Tonight, ANC, July 11, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC Read More: Philippine shares stimulus measures China regional gains /video/business/07/11/23/ph-economy-projected-to-outpace-neighbors/video/news/07/11/23/denr-eyes-water-conservation-through-repair-of-leaking-pipes/video/news/07/11/23/paf-us-planes-followed-proper-channels-within-ph-airspace/overseas/07/11/23/obra-ng-mag-asawang-pinoy-visual-artists-tampok-sa-indonesia/sports/07/11/23/ph-men-eye-quarterfinals-of-avc-challenge-cup