ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 11 2023 11:23 PM

PH economy projected to outpace neighbors

Foreign economists see the Philippine economy thriving and even outpacing its neighbors this year. But they cite regional risks that could slow growth. Jekki Pascual reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, July 11, 2023