MANILA - Front-loading rate hikes are better than lagging especially in an environment with elevated inflation and a weak peso, an economist said Monday.

Monetary policy adjustments take time to be absorbed by the market and hiking rates sooner could benefit the market especially during challenging times, when the US Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates by the end of the month, said ING Bank senior economist Nicholas Mapa.

"Hopefully with the rate hike the BSP is planning to roll out, hopefully, they come fast and furious, they come hard and heavy, 50 [basis points] in the next one and followed up by another 50 [bps]," Mapa told ANC.

"There’s always, I guess when you’re hiking, there’s always a virtue of getting them out of the way, front-loading hikes because of the policy lags for any adjustments that you have. It takes a while before it happens so might as well front-load your adjustments," he added.

The central bank has raised the key policy rate twice this year for a cumulative 50 basis points to 2.50 percent.

The peso, which briefly hit P56 last week, is seen to weaken further partly due to the expected US Fed hike, Mapa said.

Although Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla has said the BSP is prepared to hike its benchmark rate by another 50 basis points on Aug. 18, that is still 3 weeks later than the US Fed's hike set to be announced by the end of the month, Mapa said.

"Short-term, we could see some peso weakness especially with the Fed hiking by 75-basis points and then leaving the BSP exposed for a good three weeks before they can actually hike. I think this is when we can see a little more weakness from the peso," he said.

The monetary board is set to hold its policy meeting on Aug. 18.

Meanwhile, inflation, which accelerated to 6.1 percent in June, could breach 7 percent in the second half and hit 7.2 in the fourth quarter due to second-round effects, Mapa said.

The higher prices could also cut household consumption, which in turn could impact the overall economic growth, he added.

An elevated inflation and a debt-to-GDP ratio of 63.5 percent could also temper growth in the second half.

"Inflation hurts and it's going to bite. [The] consumption story is going to take a hit. This is one of the main threats that I see for the Philippine economy," Mapa said adding that inflation will sap some momentum from economic recovery.

The gross domestic product (GDP) grew 8.3 percent in the first quarter. A double-digit growth in Q2 is possible due to election spending.

For 2022, the economy could grow a "decent" 6.4 percent, Mapa said.

The government on Friday lowered its growth target for 2022 to 6.5 to 7.5 percent from the revised 7 to 8 percent and the initial 7 to 9 percent.