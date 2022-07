Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Philippine peso slightly recovered Friday after closing at P55.92 to a dollar from its previous close of P56.06.

In an interview with ANC, RCBC Securities Head of Research Erwin Fuentes said analysts expect the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to "aggressively" raise the benchmark interest rate to keep inflation as well as the peso in check.

"The Philippine peso recently crossed the P56 threshold yesterday, the weakest in 17 years. We expected the BSP will aggressively raise its benchmark rate by as much as 50 basis points by August," Fuentes said.

"We believe the central bank is committed to maintaining the price stability and that it is closely monitoring the financial market for developments particularly the Fed's hawkish stance which puts downward pressures on major world currencies particularly the peso," he added.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla on Friday said the central bank is prepared to raise the interest rate by 50-basis points in its next policy meeting in August.

The central bank has raised the key policy rate by a total of 50 bps this year to 2.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Stock Exchange Index (PSEi) is also up by 0.15 percent to 6,361.82 level.