Iloilo City temporarily bans entry of poultry products from Luzon, Mindanao

The local government of Iloilo City has ordered the temporary entry ban of poultry products from Luzon and Mindanao due to the reported cases of avian influenza that threatens the local industry, an official said Friday.

Under Executive Order No. 5 Series of 2022 issued by Mayor Jerry Trenas, all live birds, balut, salted egg, quail egg and table eggs from Luzon and Mindanao will not be allowed to enter the city starting July 7 until Aug. 5, Iloilo City Veterinarian Dr. Tomas Forteza Jr told Teleradyo.

He however, clarified that dressed chicken was exempted from the ban provided that they have papers signed by the National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS) with proper shipping permits.

Region IV-B in Luzon is also exempted since it is still avian influenza-free, he said.

"Nagsabi naman ang aming Mayor na (The Mayor has said) this could be lifted anytime if the situation of avian influenza in the whole country will improve within this month," Forteza said.

Some provinces in the country have confirmed having avian flu cases. The Department of Agriculture earlier imposed tighter restrictions on poultry movements due to bird flu threats.