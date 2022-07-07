Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA - A lawmaker on Thursday again called on the government to remove the excise and value added taxes on fuel to lower the price of basic goods.

Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas said she has filed a bill that would allow government to scrap excise taxes on oil under the TRAIN Law. But she also added that President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr can immediately suspend it under an executive order.

"The President can do that in an executive order, bakit di niya magawa i-suspend man lang (why can't he suspend it?)," she told ANC's Headstart.

"Dapat yun scrap talaga para bumaba ang preyso ng langis, bababa ang presyo ng bilihin at lahat ng gumagamit ng langis. Scrap the excise tax para ma-lower ang prices ng oil at ng basic commodities."

(Excise tax on fuel should be scrapped so oil prices will decline and the price of basic goods will also decrease. Scrap the excise tax to lower prices of oil and basic commodities.)

Brosas also criticized Marcos over his "disagreement" with 6.1 June inflation rate.

"Pag di po yan kinilala ng government or ng President particularly, 'di masosolusyunan ang problema, magpapatuloy po ito."

(If government or particularly the President doesn't recognize this, the problem won't be solved, it will continue.)

Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno meanwhile said Marcos' statement was "misunderstood."