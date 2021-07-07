Home  >  Business

Medical teams need right support system to vaccinate efficiently: MedGrocer

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 07 2021 12:43 PM | Updated as of Jul 07 2021 12:52 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

Keeping medical teams who are administering COVID-19 vaccines in tip-top shape by providing the right support system could help the country achieve herd immunity within the target time frame, medical firm MedGrocer told ANC. 
Read More:  ANC   ANC Top   MedGrocer   vaccinators   medical team   doctors   numbers   vaccination drive   inoculation  