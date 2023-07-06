Home  >  Business

Philippine shares further decline to close at 6,474

Posted at Jul 06 2023 11:38 PM

Philippine shares remained in negative territory Thursday as they slid below the 6,500 level. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 6, 2023
 
