Japan firm says PH a promising destination for AI, tech firms

MANILA – A Japanese firm sees the Philippines as a promising destination for artificial intelligence (AI) and tech-related investments.

Fujikura Shigemoto, Director and Chief Technology Officer of Sansan Global Development Center, said the Philippines needs to seriously consider what it wants to do with AI in the future.

“We need to talk about, keep thinking about how we can take advantage of open AI technology,” he said.

--ANC, 6 July 2023