Employers' group hopes more jobs will be created under Marcos administration

MANILA -- An employers' group said it hopes more jobs will be created in the Philippines under the Marcos administration to ensure that no Filipino family will be left behind as prices of basic commodities soar.

Inflation further quickened to 6.1 percent in June as food and fuel prices continued to rise, the state statistics bureau said on Tuesday.

"Ang importante kasi e employment. Dapat lahat may trabaho," said Employers Confederation of the Philippines (ECOP) president Sergio Ortiz-Luis.

(Employment is important. Everyone must have jobs.)

"Ngayon meron naman kaming project na 1 million jobs, kasama yung ibang mga agencies... pati (Department of Labor and Employment) tsaka (Department of Trade and Industry)," he added.

(We have a project that aims to create one million job, we are working with government agencies like the DOLE and the DTI).

Some 2.76 million Filipinos were jobless in April as the unemployment rate eased to 5.7 percent for the month, according to data from the Philippine Statistics Authority.

ECOP also urged government to further reopen the economy and provide more help to micro industries.

--ANC, 6 July 2022