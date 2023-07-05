‘Sana magbunga na’ says solon on govt probe on ‘onion cartel’

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - A lawmaker who led the House probe on the alleged onion cartel said she hopes President Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s order to investigate the issue will lead to the dismantling of the price-fixing “platform.”

Marcos earlier dubbed the hoarding, smuggling, and price fixing of onions and other agricultural products, calling such acts "economic sabotage."

Marikina Congresswoman Stella Quimbo meanwhile also gave further details on the Vegetable Importers, Exporters and Vendors Association Philippines (VIEVA), which she said was involved in all stages of the supply chain for onions.

“Players involved in various stages of the supply chain have also come together in a single big corporation,’ Quimbo said in an interview with ANC.

Besides importers and growers, VIEVA’s shareholders also include a big logistics company as well as a cold storage operator.

VIEVA’s control of 70 percent of onion imports, which are cheaper than local produce, allows the group to pressure farmers to bring down their prices, Quimbo said.

Meanwhile, lack of access to logistics and cold storage forces farmers to sell to the group, she added.

An official of VIEVA, who faced the Congressional probe on onion prices, earlier denied the allegations of price-fixing and supply manipulation.

Quimbo meanwhile said she has high hopes that the cartel will be exposed after Marcos’ order.

“Sana magbunga na finally ang enforcement activities natin,” Quimbo said.

Marcos meanwhile said he will not impose a deadline for the onion probe as he wants this to be done thoroughly.