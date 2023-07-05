Home > Business Philippine shares close lower at 6,512 despite cooler inflation print ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 05 2023 11:13 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine shares failed to pick up pace despite the release of a cooler inflation print in June. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 5, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight PSEI Philippine Stock Exchange Index PH economy stock market /video/business/07/05/23/ph-inflation-further-eases-to-54-pct-in-june/video/news/07/05/23/dot-secretary-defends-love-the-philippines-campaign/overseas/07/05/23/malaysias-anwar-faces-crucial-test-in-state-elections/video/news/07/05/23/pnp-turn-over-7-foreign-fugitives-arrested-in-pogo-raid/video/news/07/05/23/jad-dera-admits-to-taking-trips-outside-nbi-facility