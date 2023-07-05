Home  >  Business

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

DOT gagamitin pa rin ang 'Love the Philippines'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 05 2023 09:07 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Patuloy pa ring gagamitin ng Department of Tourism ang slogan na "Love the Philippines" sa kabila ng kontrobersiya na ibinuga ng promotional video nito na gumamit ng stock footage mula sa iba't ibang bansa. Nagpa-Patrol, Zen Hernandez. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 5 Hulyo 2023. 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  Department of Tourism   DOT   stock footage   Love the Philippines   DDB Philippines   tourism   tourism slogan   campaign slogan  