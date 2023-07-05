Home > Business DOT gagamitin pa rin ang 'Love the Philippines' ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 05 2023 09:07 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Patuloy pa ring gagamitin ng Department of Tourism ang slogan na "Love the Philippines" sa kabila ng kontrobersiya na ibinuga ng promotional video nito na gumamit ng stock footage mula sa iba't ibang bansa. Nagpa-Patrol, Zen Hernandez. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 5 Hulyo 2023. Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog News, TV Patrol Read More: Department of Tourism DOT stock footage Love the Philippines DDB Philippines tourism tourism slogan campaign slogan /video/entertainment/07/05/23/tatak-mario-dumaual-4-dekada-ng-paghahatid-ng-kuwento-ng-mga-bituin/video/news/07/05/23/jad-dera-aminadong-ilang-beses-naglabas-pasok-sa-kulungan/news/07/05/23/pulisya-may-10-persons-of-interest-sa-up-sexual-assault-case/news/07/05/23/p43-m-worth-of-shabu-seized-in-clark-boc/business/07/05/23/philippines-first-gender-bond-launched