Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- It will take a while before the office market returns to its pre-pandemic level occupancy, according to real estate company Colliers International.

Senior Director and Head of Office Services Dom Frederick Andaya said the emerging edge to ensure occupancy is having a green push.

"They may have to look at sustainability as the main driver for them to secure occupancy. So those upcoming buildings with sustainability features are getting ahead of the others, while completed and older buildings, they still have the option to secure certificates, green certificates in order to elevate their position in this very crowded market," he said.

--ANC, 4 July 2023