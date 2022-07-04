Home  >  Business

PH shares post modest gains ahead of inflation print release

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 04 2022 11:42 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Philippine shares posted modest gains as investors remained cautious ahead of the release of the latest inflation data. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 4, 2022
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PSEI   Philippine Stock Exchange Index   PH shares   PH economy   stock market  